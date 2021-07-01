Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.