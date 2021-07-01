Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $775.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $763.88 million. First Horizon posted sales of $511.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in First Horizon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Horizon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after purchasing an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

