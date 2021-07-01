Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $146.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.40 million to $147.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $535.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $572.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $592.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $648.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $7,824,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $1,704,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $6.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.01. 4,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $89.24 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

