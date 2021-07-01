Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.