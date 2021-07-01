Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.23 Million

Analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $38.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 54,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,113. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

