Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Strong Sell

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FSFG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.50. 5,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.84.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.