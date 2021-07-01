Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) to Hold

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $868.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.91. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

