Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

LXFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $637.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after buying an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

