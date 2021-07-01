Zacks Investment Research Lowers CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Sell

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CFBK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Bankshares (CFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.