Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Sell

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 197,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,724. Enova International has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $123,254.46. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,215 shares of company stock worth $1,925,331. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter worth about $8,870,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Enova International by 3,341.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.