Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to “Buy”

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE UTL opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $796.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after acquiring an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 42,785 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.