Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vistra (NYSE:VST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

VST opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vistra by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vistra by 17,341.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.