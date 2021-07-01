Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

ZH has been the topic of a number of other reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock.

ZH stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. Analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth approximately $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth approximately $31,629,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth approximately $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $18,420,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

