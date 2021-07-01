ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $2.32 million and $116,931.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00132070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168787 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,098.75 or 0.99965056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 23,063,396 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

