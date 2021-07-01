zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €260.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZO1. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €233.50 ($274.71).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €273.20 ($321.41) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €248.13. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a fifty-two week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

