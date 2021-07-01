Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 409,409 shares.The stock last traded at $37.96 and had previously closed at $34.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zymeworks by 25.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zymeworks by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.