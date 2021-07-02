$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.46. 1,596,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,413. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

