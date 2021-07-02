$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 4,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.14. Datto has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,761 shares of company stock worth $5,446,151.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

