-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.94. 2,597,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

