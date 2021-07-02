$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,954. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

