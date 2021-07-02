-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,735,343 shares of company stock worth $46,390,775 over the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 33,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

