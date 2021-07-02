$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

