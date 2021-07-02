$0.98 EPS Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. 293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,251. ICF International has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,807,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

