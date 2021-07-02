$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,394. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

