$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. QCR reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $775.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

