1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.45. 12,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 609,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,600. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,052,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

