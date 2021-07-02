104,554 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 104,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 58,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

