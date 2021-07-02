1,269 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

