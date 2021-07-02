144,607 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 144,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 1,041,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $16.82 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

