$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post sales of $17.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $72.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $207.67 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,788. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.