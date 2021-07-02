$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post sales of $17.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $72.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $207.67 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,788. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

