1,749 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $151.83 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

