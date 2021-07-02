19,172 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.