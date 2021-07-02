$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.87. 1,175,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.38. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $274.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

