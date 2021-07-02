$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.33. 4,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.