200,000 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

DHCAU stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 390,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

