246,731 Shares in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.59% of Iteris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 7,472.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Iteris by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $7,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ITI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $266.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.