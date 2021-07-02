26,000 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 87.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $73.56 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.