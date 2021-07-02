27,756 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

