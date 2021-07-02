30,216 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in TechTarget by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $101.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

