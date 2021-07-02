3,045 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $13,070,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,832,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

