$332.46 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce sales of $332.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the lowest is $305.31 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $147.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

