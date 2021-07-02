$344.17 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report sales of $344.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $347.10 million. Infinera posted sales of $331.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 29,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.19. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

