35,164 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

