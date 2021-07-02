3,848 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,905,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $176.03 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.