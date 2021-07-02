$4.65 EPS Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 440.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $72.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alleghany by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,425,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $677.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $695.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $467.55 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

