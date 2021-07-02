$405.45 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce sales of $405.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.91 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $452.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of HCSG opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.