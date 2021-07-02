41,168 Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.60% of PropTech Investment Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $4,893,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Shares of PTIC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.