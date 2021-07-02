4,653 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBT opened at $142.64 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.