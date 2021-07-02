4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Purchases £16,111.50 in Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,111.50 ($21,049.78).
Shares of 4BB opened at GBX 457 ($5.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 383.52. The company has a market cap of £56.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87. 4basebio UK Societas has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 744 ($9.72).
4basebio UK Societas Company Profile
