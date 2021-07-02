4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Purchases £16,111.50 in Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,111.50 ($21,049.78).

Shares of 4BB opened at GBX 457 ($5.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 383.52. The company has a market cap of £56.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87. 4basebio UK Societas has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 744 ($9.72).

4basebio UK Societas Company Profile

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

