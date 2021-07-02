535 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 53,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $799.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $756.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

